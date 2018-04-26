Chance for local bands to play at major Haywards Heath concert in front of 5,000

Two aspiring local bands looking for their big break will get the chance to share a stage with music greats UB40 and The Gipsy Kings at Haywards Heath, in an exciting new competition launched by Boundless and Neil O’Brien Entertainment.

The competition, Boundless Breaking, aims to discover talented local musicians, with two winners taking to the stage at Boundless’ inaugural concerts A Boundless Summer, which take place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th July.

The winners will join the stellar line-up for the concerts, which includes UB40 with support from Aswad and The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonnino Baliardo.

As well as the main prize of a 30-minute opening slot at one of the two Boundless concerts, playing to a crowd of up to 5,000 people, they will also win:

- A professional recording session at Brighton Electric recording studios, whose clients include The Cure, Laura Marling, Nick Cave, The Maccabees, Architects, Noisettes and The Go! Team.

- A track produced by Dan Swift, who has worked with artists including The Libertines, Kasabian, Snow Patrol and Imogen Heap.

- 1,000 CDs pressed of the recorded song, mastered at Sound Discs in Chichester.

- Six months advice and mentoring from BIMM, The British and Irish Modern Music Institute.

Boundless, the events and experiences club for public sector workers, is looking for undiscovered talent from all walks of life and of any age. The only requirement is that entrants live within 20 miles of Borde Hill. To enter, applicants are required to send an audio or video link plus artist information to breaking@boundlesssummer.co.uk before Friday May 18.

The judging panel will consist of agent Neil O’Brien, producer Dan Swift and Darren Milton, Head of Brand and Content at Boundless, and they are keen to encourage entrants from a variety of genres.

Boundless is a club dedicated to civil-service and public-sector workers looking to get more out of life for less. Members pay a small fee per year, and are given access to exclusive days out, holidays, ideas and offers. A Boundless Summer, the company’s inaugural concerts, are being opened up to the general public, who also have the option to join Boundless upon buying tickets, giving them access to the exclusive deals on offer year-round.

Carl Fillery, CEO of Boundless said: “We are delighted to be launching Boundless Breaking at our inaugural summer concerts, A Boundless Summer. Here at Boundless we are passionate about working with local communities, running localised events and social groups that match our members’ interests and passions. Boundless Breaking very much builds on this ethos, enabling us to support and nurture local musicians through their association with the initiative. The prizes on offer reflect the fact that this isn’t just a one-off performance opportunity, but a real chance to build a career. We will support our winners on every step of their journey and can’t wait to hear what Wiltshire has to offer.” For further information on Boundless Breaking please visit www.boundlesssummer.co.uk where you can also buy tickets for the concerts, which are on sale now.