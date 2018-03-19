Chance to bake along with TV Bake Off star

TV Bake Off star Julia Chernogorova wants people to bake along with her ... by tuning into her own newly-launched YouTube channel.

Siberian-born Julia, 22, who took part in the television series Great British Bake Off last September, announced the launch of her new channel - Russian Around The Kitchen - last week.

Julia has moved from Horsham to Crawley with her husband Matt Laughton but still keeps in touch with all the contestants from the hugely popular TV cookery contest.

She became the sixth baker to be eliminated from the competition after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith during ‘pastry week.’

Julia says she will be featuring recipes close to her heart on her YouTube channel. “Some will be from my childhood in Siberia and some I have learnt and developed since moving to the UK,” she said.

“I will be giving step-by-step instructions on how to make each recipe in a very informal and enjoyable way and the recipes will be listed there too.

“All the recipes are so special to me as I have developed them all myself from scratch, I love them all and cannot wait to show them to everyone.

“Since The Bake Off I have been working very hard developing recipes and booking events for this year for example, food festivals etc which I cannot wait for!”

She added: “I really want to create not just a ‘YouTube channel’ but a community, where people can really feel a part of something, bake along with me, learn some new recipes and above all have fun.”

Julia married husband Matt, who hails from Rusper and works at Gatwick, in 2013. “I do cook a lot of Russian meals for my husband and English side of family,” she revealed.

“Russian cuisine is very different to English, but everyone seems to love it - or they are just good liars!”

See https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnrHlFu6ZueDosGPt9R3nHw