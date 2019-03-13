Chance to win an Orange guitar amp as part of Learn to Play Day

Learn to Play Day - a free national event to encourage everyone in the UK to start making music - is coming to Sussex this March.

And to mark the occasion we have teamed up with the famous English guitar amp company Orange who are providing two of their amps as prizes in a competition.

Learn to Play Day. Credit: Alan Fletcher

Follow the details below and you could win either a Crush 12 Amp or a Crush Mini amp.

Supported by Jools Holland OBE, and run by charity Music for All, the 2019 Learn to Play Day will take place on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th March, and will see music shops, teachers, venues and schools throughout the county partner with leading musical instrument brands to offer thousands of FREE music lessons.

So far, participating venues include:

- St Peter’s Church (run by the Royal School of Church Music) in Bexhill-on-Sea

- Horsham Music Centre in Horsham

- Mikes Music Workshop in Bognor Regis

- St George’s Church (run by the Royal School of Church Music) in Chichester

- Offington Park Methodist Church in Worthing

Since being launched eight years ago, the Learn to Play Day initiative has helped thousands of people pick up and play a musical instrument.

Many had never played before, while others played as a child but gave up.

Held in partnership with the Musicians’ Union, the ‘Take It Away’ scheme and Making Music, the Learn to Play Day initiative has been growing in popularity with a record 10,000 free lessons held during last year’s event.

Famed musician Jools Holland said: “As Patron of the Music for All charity, I’m delighted to lend my support to National Learn to Play Day on March 23rd and 24th. It’s a pleasure to be able to share the joy of music, and this special day allows thousands to get involved as venues all over the country offer music lessons for free.”

Fellow artist Jamie Cullum added: “National Learn to Play Day gives everyone a chance to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played before. This wonderful day introduces thousands to the magic of music making, and often reunites people with a lost passion for playing. Get involved and perhaps discover a skill you thought you didn’t have!”

Paul McManus, CEO at Music for All, concluded: “While we all may have different tastes and preferred genres, there is no doubt that music is something that is universally loved around the world.

“Our Learn to Play Day events are all about spreading the joy of playing a musical instrument and inspiring those of all ages to take up something that will not only have health benefits for the future, but that also brings so many people together.”

Participating venues across Sussex are being added every day.

To find your closest FREE music lesson, visit https://musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday/

How to enter our competition

The prizes are a Crush 12 Amp and a Crush Mini amp. The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will win the Crush 12 amp and the second correct entry will win the Crush Mini amp.

Answer the following question and send an email to us at this address (steve.payne@jpimedia.co.uk). Include ‘Orange competition’ in the subject field and add your name and address.

Question: How long has Learn to Play Day been running?

The closing date is Wednesday March 20 2019.

The names and addresses of the winners will be passed on to PMW marketing agency who will send out the prizes. No personal information will be used in any promotions or passed on to any third party.

All other emails will be deleted after the closing date and no details will be used for any promotions or passed on to any third party organisations.