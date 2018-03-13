Changes planned to proposals for new 375-home estate

Amended plans are being drawn up for the building of 375 new homes, a school, shop, allotments, country park and burial ground in Mid Sussex.

Proposals for the development at Hurst Farm, Haywards Heath - on land owned by Mid Sussex District Council - were first put forward over a year ago.

They sparked fears among some that the proximity of the school, burial ground and allotments could cause ‘distress.’

A number of objections were also raised by local residents when the scheme was first unveiled with concerns expressed over the siting of the development, along with increased traffic causing congestion and air pollution.

Some residents have described it as ‘a recipe for total gridlock.’

There were also fears over the proximity of the planned development to existing homes, and the effects on local infrastructure.

Wivelsfield Parish Council expressed concerns over the poor siting of the planned new primary school, allotments and burial ground.

In a letter to Mid Sussex District Council, the parish stated: “No-one wants their children to be constantly exposed to activities at a burial ground, or to have an allotment situated below it, knowing that water will be running off the burial ground onto their fruit and veg.

“The relative siting of these facilities is considered not only poor, but likely to cause upset, distress and logistical problems.”

A spokesman for the district council said this week that amended plans were soon to be submitted over the development and that, once received, they would be advertised and the public given a chance to comment on them.

The spokesman said: “The amended plans will include more detail in the layout plan so that it’s clear where streets and buildings will go.”

No date has yet been set for the proposed development - on land which currently classed as agricultural and ancient woodland - to be considered by the district council’s planning committee.