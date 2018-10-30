Charity burlesque show raises thousands for Demelza House children’s hospice

A personal trainer set herself a personal challenge to organise and bring to life a burlesque show.

Kirsty Davies, founder of Body Fit Revolution, took 25 local shy, retiring ladies from all backgrounds and she said they have blossomed into the most amazing, fabulous carefree swans with the troop giving a sold-out performance at Cumnor House School.

Kirsty said: “The enthusiasm, energy, confidence and above all team work was unbelievable.”

The event was a fundraiser for Demelza Children’s Hospice. After the event was finished and proceeds were added up the show had raised £5,000 for the hospice.

Kirsty said: “We must give a huge thank you to Cumnor House School for providing the venue totally free of charge.”

-----

