Charity hosts free event for over-60s

Free entertainment and a free lunch were available to over-60s when the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council hosted its ‘Celebrating the Golden Years’ event.

It took place at St John’s Church, in Burgess Hill, as part of the Burgess Hill Festival on June 7. Entertainment came from Tania Rodd, who sung ’50s and ’60s classics, and Burgess Hill Girls school.

Visitors could also pot a plant to take home, and groups, organisations, services, such as the Fire Brigade were there to provide help and advice.

Talented local artist Jane Reid also had a stall selling her books and artwork on Lindfield and other local villages.

Jake from Natwest said: “It’s been a great event, and we have been able to talk to many older people today about preventing banking and other types of fraud. The key thing now is that these people can spread the word to their friends”.