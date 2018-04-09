Charity which looks after older people seeks volunteers

A charity which looks after older people in Mid Sussex is calling for volunteers.

Care in Haywards Heath has 250 clients and is dependent on volunteers to maintain its free service.

A spokesman said: “Never before has there been such concern for older people in our society.

“There are increasing numbers in our community who are unable to go out of their homes to visit their doctor, hospital, dentist.

“Even getting to the shops for life’s necessities is a problem for many.

“Recent reports tell us that growing numbers of older people never meet or speak to other members of their communities for weeks on end.

“Most people are unaware of the work that CARE does, so it may come as a surprise to learn that last year our 114 volunteers carried out more than 1,800 jobs.”

To find out more about the volunteering roles available call 01444 455955 or email volunteers@careinhaywardsheath.co.uk