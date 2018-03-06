Chefs at Ardingly College ‘work tirelessly’ to feed pupils and staff outside

The catering team at Ardingly College were forced to cook for more than 1,000 pupils and staff outside last week.

This was due to the freezing temperatures which had interrupted the gas supply at the college.

Picture: Ardingly College

Headmaster Ben Figgis said: “Our catering department worked tirelessly to feed over 1,000 students and staff at Ardingly College during the inclement weather.

“Due to freezing temperatures the gas supply failed but the ingenious catering staff donned their warm coats and hats and cooked outside using giant pans.

“Everyone at the college can’t thank them enough – we’d have had lots of hungry children without their quick-thinking actions!”

Ardingly College is a selective co-educational boarding and day independent school in College Road, Ardingly, Haywards Heath.