Children’s nurse reveals plans after starring on Britain’s Best Home Cook

A ‘chuffed’ children’s A&E nurse from Balcombe who made it onto BBC’s Britain’s Best Home Cook said she hopes to continue working with food.

Queta Double, known as Q, who lives in Balcombe with her husband, was one of ten people who made it on to the BBC One primetime show.

Q with host Claudia Winkleman. Picture: Guy Levy

The brand new competition sees ten passionate, skilled home cooks from across the country face a comprehensive range of culinary challenges from fabulous feasts to the nation’s favourite dishes, and all things in between.

It is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and cooks are judged by the queen of home cooking Mary Berry, as well as produce expert Chris Bavin and chef Dan Doherty.

The children’s A&E nurse, who works at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, did not make it past the second round of the competition but said she was ‘chuffed with herself’: “It was amazing on the show and I am chuffed with myself for making it to the last ten people who made it onto the show. I am really proud.

“It was a really fun experience and it would be amazing if I could continue working with food.

“I would love to educate people on child obesity and educate people on where food comes from.

“People can feel overwhelmed when they are cooking but it doesn’t have to be complicated.

“It would be really nice to be able to do something like a cooking school or programme, maybe for charity, so I am hoping to achieve this.”

Q, who grew up in Slovakia where food was ‘central to family life’, cooks with her mother’s knife which she has used for years.

She describes her style of home cooking as ‘very continental with French influences using simple ingredients’.

Q said what attracted her to the show was she could ‘showcase home cooking’.

She added: “Everyone on the show cooks differently at home, people are from different heritages and countries, and what I like about the show is it reflects this.

“We were really looked after on the show and I made some really good friends. It is a different experience to other cooking shows.”

Britain’s Best Home Cook, continues on Thursday at 8pm, on BBC One.

The accompanying book, with recipes by Jordan Bourke (BBC Books £25) is out now.