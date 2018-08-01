Children's Safari at Bedelands Nature Reserve a 'resounding success'

This year’s Children’s Safari at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill was a ‘resounding success’.

Organisers said everyone ‘thoroughly enjoyed themselves’ and ‘took away happy impressions of Bedelands for the future’.

Picture: Steve Robards

The annual event, held last Wednesday (July 25), is organised by conservation charity Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FoBHGCN).

Chairman Dominic Moore told the Middy: “Last week’s Children’s Safari at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill was a resounding success. It offered a variety of free activities for children of primary school age.

“Patchwork Farm, part of the Chailey Heritage Foundation, brought along goats, chickens and guinea pigs, while meadow sweeping, pond dipping and bush craft demonstrations proved as popular as ever.

“The youngest and newest exhibitor, Ozzy, displayed his fine personal collection of skulls, nests and various invertebrates, which attracted a good deal of interest.

Picture: Steve Robards

“Last year we had to cancel due to incessant rain, so it was a relief to enjoy good weather this time. I know that, at around 250 people, numbers were down a bit on the usual figure, but that was mainly due to constant warnings about high temperatures.

“I could see that all who came thoroughly enjoyed themselves and took away happy impressions of Bedelands for the future. That’s cause for us all to be proud.”

Mr Moore said 12 youngsters aged 15 to 17 from National Citizens Service volunteered at the event and were ‘outstanding help’. “They were by far the best young volunteers from outside our membership to date, getting totally involved with it all,” he said.

“I do hope we’ll be able to work with them again in future. As a result of free events like this, we hope to encourage young people in future to cherish our valuable open spaces and protect our wildlife.”

Picture: Steve Robards

Pick up this week's Middy, which is out tomorrow (August 2), for our double-page picture special on the event.