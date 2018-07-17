Children’s Safari returns to Burgess Hill next week

The ever-popular annual Children’s Safari will take place at Bedelands Nature Reserve next Wednesday (July 25), from 2pm to 5pm.

As always, the free event, organised by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, will feature a variety of activities for children of primary school age, who should all be accompanied by an adult relative.

The Patchwork Farm will be bringing goats, guinea pigs and chickens.

There will also be pond dipping, meadow sweeping for minibeasts in the long grass, basic bushcraft, assorted games and much more.

