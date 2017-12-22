Chippie given suspended jail sentence after worker’s horrific injuries

A fish and chip shop owner has been given a suspended jail sentence after one of his workers was left with life-changing injuries when he was scalded with hot cooking oil.

Farshad Ghaderi, 53, owner of Fish Plaice on Tilgate Parade, Crawley, was also ordered to pay £6,000 in costs when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 for failing to correctly supervise a member of staff emptying a deep fat fryer, which resulted in a serious accident.

The sentence was suspended and reduced from an initial 15 months as a result of an early guilty plea and Ghaderi’s ill health.

In a statement after the hearing, Crawley Borough Council said: “This case was only brought to the attention of the council’s specialist principal environmental health officer in charge of health and safety as the oil was so hot the frying range began to smoke profusely, triggering a 999 call to the fire service who treated the burns victim at the scene before they were taken to hospital.”

Councillor Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, said: “This case clearly shows the hidden dangers in the workplace and the very severe consequences of what may happen when health and safety is neglected.

“The council is committed to working with our local businesses to promote sensible and proportionate regulation in this area but will investigate and take appropriate actions against anybody who seriously transgresses putting workers or the public at a serious risk of harm or injury.”

The incident is the third serious accident in a food business in Crawley resulting in staff members receiving life-changing injuries from hot oil in a deep fat fryer.

In a bid to highlight the dangers and ensure people’s safety, the council’s environmental health team has organised a workshop for local catering business to be held at the Civic Hall on Wednesday January 24 from 1pm.

Anyone wanting to attend should call the council on 01293 438207 or email environmentalservices@crawley.gov.uk