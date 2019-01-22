Christmas toy appeal helps 64 families over festive season

Staff at a Burgess Hill charity has helped 64 families over the festive season.

Christmas Wishes launched a Christmas toy appeal, alongside the Burgess Hill Market Place shopping centre with the help of a giving tree.

More than 1,000 toys were collected and it and also received enough donations to help fund its beauty and food bank for a couple of months.

Christmas Wishes has been running for five years but this year has been the charity’s biggest with the effect of the introduction of the universal credit benefit.

The trustees collected donations and toys at the giving tree for the three weeks before Christmas for families in the Burgess Hill area.