Chronic fatigue syndrome charity to hold conference in Burgess Hill

A charity for people who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) – also known as ME – is calling for people to come along to its conference in Burgess Hill.

The charity, reMEmber, is based in Hassocks.

It is holding its M.E. Awareness conference in the Sheldrake Suite at Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill on Saturday, May 12, at 2pm.

Director Janice Kent said: “Our focus this year is a call for change. We are calling on doctors, rehabilitation teams, healthcare professionals and, of course, patients and carers to come along and tell us what you want from a good service.

“We are delighted to be presenting this event in Burgess Hill once again. We are very grateful to Burgess Hill Town Council who are sponsoring the event this year.

“Many sufferers and their carers don’t know what help may be available. So we urge them to come along. Our speakers will be very pleased to answer questions, and so will we.

“Since we started in 1999 we have been able to give help and advice to hundreds of people, a large number of them in Mid Sussex and further afield.

“We continuously campaign for better services for adults and children who have the illness.”

There will be two key speakers at the event; Dr Amolak Bansal, consultant immunologist and medical adviser to reMEmber, and Dr Charles Shepherd, medical adviser to the National ME Association.

Tickets are £5 and includes light refreshments. They can be bought via www.remembercfs.org.uk

For more information call 01273 831733 or email info@remembercfs.org.uk