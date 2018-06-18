Citizens Advice in Burgess Hill to relocate

Citizens Advice in Burgess Hill is relocating to a new premises in the town.

From tomorrow (June 19), its services will be found at the Help Point in Church Walk.

A spokesman said: “Volunteers and staff at Citizens Advice in Burgess Hill supported 1,500 people last year, helping them to resolve issues including debt, problems with benefits, housing and much more.

“The Burgess Hill service has temporarily been located in a privately owned shop in Church Walk for almost a year.

“However, as the premises has now been sold, the charity is moving its service to the Help Point.

“While it continues to actively look for another long-term community location, the charity will provide its information, signposting and advice services at the Help Point.

“Opening hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10am to 4pm.”

Julie Martin, chief officer for Central and South Sussex Citizens Advice, added: “We are so pleased that Burgess Hill Town Council has enabled us to widen our service at the Help Point, while we look for new premises for our main centre.

“This means we can continue to help residents at a particularly challenging time for people in financial hardship.

“The local roll-out of Universal Credit this month means more and more will be seeking our help, along with issues we are already supporting people with, from council tax arrears to utility debts, and much more.”

If people need advice they can contact the team at Citizens Advice either by dropping in to the Help Point service, or by calling 0344 477 1171.

People can also speak to an adviser online via the Citizens Advice web chat service, or by email, by visiting www.cassca.org.uk.