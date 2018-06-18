Clair Hall in Haywards Heath a ‘greatly valued facility’

Clair Hall in Haywards Heath is a ‘greatly valued facility’ and the need for it in its present location ‘cannot be overstated’.

These were the words of the Haywards Heath Society.

Following a public meeting in April, it has sent a report to Mid Sussex District Council and Haywards Heath Town Council detailing its reasons for the hall to remain open.

The meeting was called as in three years’ time, the district council will be finalising its new Leisure Strategy for the following ten years.

Programme secretary Margaret Serdiuk said: “Following the meeting we have prepared a full report which includes comments made by those members of the public who completed our brief questionnaire.

“The report has been sent to the district and town councils and can also be found on our website: www.hhsoc.co.uk.

“Briefly, the outcome of the meeting produced the following salient points; Clair Hall is a greatly valued facility.

“The overwhelming majority expressed views favouring Clair Hall remaining on its present site in its central location for Haywards Heath, the surrounding area and Sussex generally.

“Easy access to the hall is facilitated by close proximity to public transport links and good parking areas on site and nearby.

“The main hall offers the largest community meeting space within a considerable area, which is much prized by organisations.

“There is no alternative of a similar size available. The hall offers multi-purpose uses with a variety of different sized meeting areas.

“However, there is a desire for the building to be enlarged and improved.

“After many years of use the heating system, kitchen and internal decoration all need updating to encourage further usage.

“It is suggested that the Redwood Centre might be incorporated to provide more space and additional facilities, such as a café, museum or children’s play area.

“The hall needs a higher public profile with better publicity and more ‘kerb appeal’ to attract attention and users.

“Given the unremitting growth of Haywards Heath and the surrounding area, the need for Clair Hall in its present location cannot be overstated.

“It is to be hoped that the district council recognises its worth and retain and improve it for the benefit of a rapidly expanding community.

“Its relocation or, worse, its loss could only deprive tax-payers of a valuable and valued facility important to the social well-being of the town.”

