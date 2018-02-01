Clip ‘n’ Climb in Burgess Hill sees thousands of visitors

The new Clip ‘n’ Climb wall at The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill is proving to be a big hit with visitors.

The leisure centre said they expected to have around 1,100 bookings a month but have already had more than 2,500 people try it out in December and almost another 2,000 in January.

The facility is part of a £2million pound joint investment from Places for People Leisure and Mid Sussex District Council.

High Places, at the leisure centre, is the first of its kind in the district to provide the innovative clip ‘n climb facility

It allows anyone aged from four to 104 (and beyond) to experience an action-packed climbing adventure.

Visit www.thetriangleleisurecentre.org for more information.