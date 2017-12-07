Club’s annual children’s Christmas party is a hoot

Burgess Hill Constitutional Club held their annual children’s Christmas party on Sunday (December 3).

The children were entertained by Robbie the magician.

Children had a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs Claus

District councillor Ginny Heard said: “The children enjoyed a delicious tea party and were thrilled with a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.”

The club, which runs in Cyprus Road, is a private members’ club and offers a variety of entertainment, sports and social events throughout the year.

Guests of members are also welcome.

