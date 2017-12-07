Search

Club’s annual children’s Christmas party is a hoot

Children pictured with Robbie the magician at the party
Burgess Hill Constitutional Club held their annual children’s Christmas party on Sunday (December 3).

The children were entertained by Robbie the magician.

Children had a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs Claus

District councillor Ginny Heard said: “The children enjoyed a delicious tea party and were thrilled with a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs Claus.”

The club, which runs in Cyprus Road, is a private members’ club and offers a variety of entertainment, sports and social events throughout the year.

Guests of members are also welcome.

Santa and Mrs Claus at the party

