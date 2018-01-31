Co-op manager chips in to help after chimney fire in Cuckfield

It was ‘all hands to the pumps’ yesterday when Nikki, the manager of Co-op in Cuckfield chipped in to help after a chimney fire in the village.

Here she is pictured donning a high-vis jacket redirecting traffic when the High Street was closed off for the fire service to attend.

Crews from Burgess Hill attended the chimney fire in Cuckfield yesterday (January 30). Picture: Burgess Hill Fire Station

She said: “We offer a wide range of high quality produce in our High Street store.

“Helping​ our customers by redirecting traffic was just an extra service to them. I was pleased to assist.”

Fire crews from Burgess Hill were called to the chimney fire in Broad Street just after 11.30am.

Crews had to use an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) to put out the chimney fire, and remove a ‘dangerous chimney pot’, said a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

Crews using an ALP. Picture: Burgess Hill Fire Station

She added: “Crews on the ALP made the structure safe and removed the chimney pot.”

The High Street was cordoned off until just after 1pm.