Coach changing lives for the past 15 years

West Sussex Weight Watchers coach has helped hundreds of residents towards a healthier lifestyle.

Sharon Ashborn first joined Weight Watchers as a member in 2002 after struggling with her confidence.

This month she is celebrating fifteen years of service with Weight Watchers, and helping local people to become the best versions of themselves.

Sharon remembers, “I was fat, fed up, hot and sweaty and felt frumpy and older than my years! I was struggling to have the energy to run around after two small children and my confidence was rock bottom.”

When Sharon was nearer to her goal weight she decided to apply to become a coach, “I love people, I love coaching people and I love seeing members blossom and grow in confidence.”