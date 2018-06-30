Coach full of children catches fire on A23

A coach full of children had to be evacuated as it caught fire on a busy main road this evening (Saturday, June 30).

The coach was travelling on the A23 just north of Hickstead when the incident happened.

Sussex Police said they received reports just after 5pm.

The coach driver pulled over to the side of the road so it could be evacuated.

Sussex Police said there were five adults and staff as well as 38 children on board the vehicle, who were all safely evacuated to the side of the road.

Police closed the section of the A23 as firefighters attended the scene.

No one was injured, police said.