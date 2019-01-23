Cold weather and ice warning for Mid Sussex

Mid Sussex residents are being advised to take extra care on the roads and look out for the young, elderly and vulnerable, following a cold weather and ice warning.

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “The cold weather and ice warning has been extended until tomorrow by the Met Office for Haywards Heath and Mid Sussex.

A cold weather and ice warning has been issued for Mid Sussex

“Please take extra care on the roads and look out for the young, elderly and vulnerable.”

The Met Office says icy stretches are likely on some surfaces tonight and tomorrow morning (Thursday, January 24), leading to longer journey times.

A spokesman said: “Another cold night with a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning.

“Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and snow, with some slight accumulations possible, mainly above 200 metres.”

