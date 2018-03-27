Collision involving Greggs lorry at Burgess Hill roundabout

Police were called to a collision involving a Greggs lorry in Burgess Hill during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The collision happened at the roundabout near to the junctions of Sussex Way and Jane Murray Way at 2am, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Eyewitness David Townsend told the Middy the lorry was there for three hours after the collision, with a breakdown truck trying to get it off the roundabout.

Police said damage was caused to signs on the roundabout.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Greggs confirmed it was one of its lorries involved in the collision.