Colourful Flamenco Festival raises £1,500

A Flamenco Festival in Haywards Heath raised £1,500 and was hailed a ‘spectacular charity event’.

The event was held at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Hazelgrove Road on Saturday, June 9.

Pepi Josefa Figueira Carrillo (Josefa) has been teaching Spanish dancing in the town for ten years.

St Joseph’s school was where she first started her classes and she continues to deliver them there.

She decided to put on the charity event to celebrate the milestone.

She told the Middy: “It has always been my dream to learn and teach Spanish dancing, and it was my two daughters who pushed me to train once they had finished university.

“I enjoy every minute teaching both the children and the adults at Age UK.”

Apart from teaching Spanish dancing Josefa has been raising money for local charities for many years.

A spokesman for Alegria Spanish Dance said: “Josefa has brought fun, joy and Latino flavour to hundreds of children and adults within the West Sussex community, teaching Spanish dancing at local schools and Age UK for the past ten years.

“To celebrate the anniversary Alegria Spanish Dance put on a spectacular charity event at St Josephs’s School in Haywards Heath on Saturday, June 9.

“With help and support from many amazing people, and especially St Joseph’s School for hosting the event, Josefa and her Alegria dancers raised £1,500.

“The money has been shared between St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and its pre-school, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Brighton, and Aidan’s Christmas Dinner Project.

“Alegria would like to thank all the sponsors and all the people that helped the event take place.”

