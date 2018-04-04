COLUMN: Which Premier League club will look beyond the Pardews and Allardyces?

With Alan Pardew's recent departure from West Bromwich Albion and the Baggies looking desperately for another manager to save them from relegation, it is worth pausing to wonder what sort of boss will take the hotseat.

Nowadays, many people argue the Premier League is built upon a managerial merry-go-round, with only the older, experienced British managers continuing to be employed rather than younger, less experienced bosses from the leagues below.

Fans often point their fingers at Premier League clubs, especially those who lie in and around the relegation zone, and claim they have a lack of ambition by simply employing mangers which are previously proven to get teams out of trouble.

For instance, Sunderland appointed Sam Allardyce in November 2014, when they looked doomed at the bottom of the table. After a shaky start, his side remained unbeaten for the last seven games to stay up by a point.

Fast forward three seasons, Sunderland now sit 23rd in the Championship and went a whole calendar year with only one home win. So is this an example of how the Black Cats – just like other Premier League clubs - see a lack of long-term outlook punished?

Pardew was manager of Newcastle United from 2010 to 2014, having been brought in to keep Newcastle in the Premier League after the sacking of Chris Hughton. Despite him achieving a fifth-place finish in his third season, he was forced to resign by the board.

One season after his departure, Newcastle were relegated to the Championship. Therefore, it can be argued that the so-called merry-go-round of Premier League managers isn't helpful for clubs in the long term, and perhaps just delays an inevitable comeuppance.

The average age of managers in the Premier League is 49. Current Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the youngest at 40 and has successfully guided the Cherries from League Two to the top flight. However, as a manager with a fairly low level of experience, Howe would probably never have been considered by one of the Premier League's struggling sides, leaving the only route into the top flight available to him the one which he has taken – sticking with a side and guiding them up through the leagues.

I feel the merry-go-round of Premier League managers has reduced the opportunities handed to the managers in the lower divisions, even if, at times, this tactic can be justified.

Clubs like West Brom, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are probably desperate to keep themselves in the Premier League for financial reasons - after all top-flight sides pocket at least £100m each year through being in the league.

But in ensuring they do no not miss out on the cash by staying in the PL with a short-term approach to managers, their outlook can become pessimistic, their football often unattractive.

Is it time for some of these clubs to start being braver in who they appoint... and seeing where it takes them?

* What do you think? Email sport@chiobserver.co.uk or tweet @dannyohara24 with your thoughts