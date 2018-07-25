Community fayre and bingo in Burgess Hill a ‘great success’

This year’s Maple Drive Community Fayre in Burgess Hill was a ‘great success’ and had ‘lots to see and do’.

The annual event, held on the pitches near Bedelands Nature Reserve, off Maple Drive, Leylands Park, brings the whole community together.

It is organised by Maple Drive Community – a committee of 11 people ‘working hard to make Maple Drive a great community to live in’.

Karen Taylor, one of the committee members, said: “Despite the very hot weather and England playing football the day was a great success.

“We had lots of feedback from people who said it was brilliant with lots to see and do, it was just a shame that the weather was so hot and England were playing football.

“We hope to do the same again next year and have taken on board some of the changes that people thought may be a good idea going forward.

“If there is anyone that would like to be involved in the actual running of the event we will be looking for more people to be on a sub committee and helping on the day.

“We would like to thank Mid Sussex District Council for their grant, all our sponsors and people that advertised in our programme for all your support.

“We hope you will continue supporting us and look forward to seeing you all next year.”

This year also saw the launch of the Maple Drive Bingo and with the help of a raffle and donations £1,000 was raised, which has gone to Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, a national UK charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide, following the tragic death of Elido Vargas, 15, a pupil at Burgess Hill Academy.

Karen said: “The launch night of the Maple Drive Bingo was a great success after a few teething problems with the microphone and bingo machine.

“We managed to raise £500 with the help of a donation from Les Blaker at Drivepoint Construction Ltd.

“The Burgess Hill Lions kindly said that they would match what we raised taking us to a grand total of £1,000 which will make a big difference to the charity.

“We hope the bingo event, which is going to be held every first Sunday of the month at Burgess Hill Football Club from 7pm, will not only help get people out for a fun evening, but will enable elderly people who may not see anyone to come out for an evening in a great atmosphere.

“Young At Heart and Bluebird have arranged for a minibus for the over 60s who unable to get there otherwise.

“This can be booked by calling 01444 471919 and quoting ‘Young at heart bingo’ – you will then be registered and put on the bus run.

“We will be choosing different good causes for the raffle and would be very grateful for any raffle prize donations.”

