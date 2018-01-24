Community join forces to clean up Haywards Heath

The mayor of Haywards Heath James Knight and a host of town councillors joined forces with the community on Saturday to litter pick in Franklands Village.

This was one of a series of litter picks organised by councillor Sandy Ellis.

Councillor Sandy Ellis and town mayor James Knight. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

She said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in these litter picks over the years.

“There was a wonderful community spirit and as usual a host of litter found and disposed of.

“I take pride in the town where we live and I find this not only a wonderful community activity but also the friendship that springs up from these events is fantastic.

“It is good to know that the events are as popular as ever and what a great community spirit we continue to have in Haywards Heath.

Town council leader Mike Pulfer (front), councillor Stephen Hillier and deputy mayor Alastair McPherson. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all the staff at SERCO, MSDC and Haywards Heath Town Council for all their help with these events.

“We need to highlight the need for education on litter dropping in the town and our green spaces.

“Litter not only makes the area untidy but also creates a danger to wildlife, pets and humans. Please spread the word and help keep our town clean and welcoming for all residents and visitors.”