Community poppy project at Haywards heath summer show

Beautiful blooms filled the Centenary Hall once more when Haywards Heath Horticultural Society held its summer show last weekend.

Chairman Shirley Anderson said: “An enjoyable show full of colour, the members and visitors were delighted to be joined by councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi and his charming wife Nadeeka,the Rev Ray Smith, vicar of St Wilfrid’s Church, and Dave Vivash, our president.

“Greeting visitors entering the show was a host of poppies made by school children, care homes, scouts and guides. It has been a fully inclusive community project. Entries to the show was arranged between schools to provide the best six poppies.

“Our vice-chairman, Sylvia Harris, has been co-ordinating this community project – the object of which is to commemorate the end of the 1914-18 war. It is the intention in late September this year to plant a river of handmade poppies through Muster Green leading to the war memorial.

“The roses this year were outstanding. Mr Wickremaratchi presented the trophies to the prize winners.”

The Lynn Vivash Trophy For the Exhibitor gaining most points in the Rose Classes 8-14 - Dave Vivash

The Len Wyles Memorial Trophy For Best Bloom in the Rose Classes 8-17 - Dave Vivash

The Buckshalls Challenge Trophy For the winner of Class 12 - Dave Vivash

The John Foyle Rose Bowl For the exhibitor gaining most points Classes 15-17 - Roy Hayward

The Pucknell Memorial Trophy For the best vase of Mixed Flowers of Class 21 - Sylvia Harris

The Coronation Challenge Bowl For the Winner of Class 38 one pot of Lillium - Andrew Burchill

The Eileen Pratt Summer Trophy For the Winner of Class 39 - Alan Colgate

The Hodge Tankard For the Exhibitor Gaining most points for Fruit - Sylvia Harris

The Ogilvie Cup For the Exhibitor Gaining most points for Veg in Spring & Summer Show - Andrew Burchill

The Helen Bottomley Trophy For the Best Exhibit in Handicraf - Heather Anderson

Certificate of Merit For the Winner of Class 48 Members Class for Potatoes - Andrew Burchill

Certificate of Merit For the Best Exhibit in Floral - Alan Colgate

C ertificate of Merit For the Best Exhibit in Photography Classes - Nigel Branscombe

Certificate of Merit For the Best Exhibit in Cookery - Gill Archer

Poppies School Entries of 6 Handmade Felt Poppies

1st Prize Winner - St Peters Primary School Chailey

2nd Prize Joint Winners - Warden Park Primary Academy & St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary School

3rd Prize Joint Winners London Mead - Woodlands Mead

The John Harris Trophy Awarded to - Warden Park Primary for a Highly Commended entry