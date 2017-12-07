Community projects in district awarded Lottery grants

Two Mid Sussex community projects have been awarded thousands of pounds from the Big Lottery Fund.

Age Concern in Hassocks has received £10,000 to purchase computers and to create computer classes for older people in the village.

The project will establish an IT resource to provide older people with computer and IT skills to help them access online services and stay connected, said a spokesman.

Music group New Harmonie has received £9,950 to help them deliver a series of music sessions for older people living with dementia.

The funds will help the group use live music as a care intervention, providing them with therapeutic respite, reducing anxiety and promoting wellbeing, added the spokesman.

As part of the quarterly announcement, the Big Lottery Fund revealed that it is making grants totalling £50.3 million going to more than 2,300 community organisations across England.

Last year it awarded almost £713 million and supported almost 14,000 projects across the UK for health, education, environment and charitable purposes.

The Big Lottery Fund is responsible for giving out 40 per cent of the money raised by National Lottery players for good causes.