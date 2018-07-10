Community radio station’s open day proves to be a hit

Burgess Hill Community Radio has certainly arrived!

The studio in Church Walk was opened by the district council’s vice chairman Colin Trumble on Saturday, June 30, and welcomed a non-stop stream if visitors through the doors all day.

Picture: Steve Robards

A spokesman for the station said: “Members of the radio team were on hand to answer question and show people around.

“They also had chance to listen to live music at the bandstand first on was the lovely Tania Rodd and then later on we had the pleasure of Mike Street who along with his guitar gave the community some excellent country music.

“Overall the day was a great success.”

Burgess Hill Radio is run as a community project on a not-for-profit basis, with an open door policy encouraging local people to come and join the broadcasting team.

It is currently available to listen to online, but is working to raise funds so it can soon also broadcast across the area on FM radios.

Visit www.burgesshillradio.co.uk.

Pick up this week’s Middy, which is out on Thursday (July 12), to see more pictures from the open day.

