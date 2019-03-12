Community rallies after Burgess Hill gym devastated by blaze

The community has rallied in support of a Burgess Hill gym which was devastated by a blaze.

Firefighters spent more than ten hours fighting a fire at Braybon Business Park, in Consort Way, on Friday night (March 8) which raged into the early hours of the following morning.

Photo by Eddie Howland

The fire caused extensive damage to Platinum Gym as well as another neighbouring building, home to a bakery. For more see our previous story: Fire crews battle blaze at Burgess Hill business park

Mark Boyce, owner of Platinum Gym, said he had been left devastated by the blaze especially as the business had only celebrated its first year in the town a few days before.

However, since hearing about the fire hundreds of gym users and residents shared their sympathies with Mark and offered support to help the firm get back on its feet.

A Justgiving page has been created and within three days has raised more than £1,000.

Mark said: “We have been inundated with messages with members offering to give us help.

“It wasn’t just a gym it was like a community for all ages, young and old, men and women. We are going to rebuild we are going to come back and be better.”

He added: “Thank you to all our members who have been left in limbo and thanks for all the well wishes.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hayley-russell-415

Police said it was treating the incident as deliberate and investigations were continuing into the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1382 of 08.