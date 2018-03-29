Community rallies to help out with Haywards Heath poppy project

Members of the community have rallied to help out with a project to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The project is to have a river of 10,000 poppies from the Orchards to Muster Green in Haywards Heath by September.

Residents at Petlands Lodge taking part

Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, who came up with the idea, told the Middy the project ‘has generated lots of interest from far and wide’.

She said: “We just had another two workshops, one at Age UK in Haywards Heath, and one at Petlands Lodge retirement home in Haywards Heath.

“People really enjoyed making the poppies and a few people came to watch and were amazed about how easy it was to make them.

“We also have several bookings for further workshops. I will be going out to care homes and nursery schools next.”

Sylvia helping Age UK residents make poppies

The poppies are made using felt merino wool.

To help out with the project call Mrs Harris on 07340403491. Or email riverofpoppies18@gmail.com