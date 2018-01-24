Community’s concerns ‘accelerate’ water main works in Haywards Heath

South East Water will now be working seven days a week on the Oathall Road water main installation in Haywards Heath.

Project manager Jeremy Dufour said: “Following 15 bursts in the last 10 years, our work to lay two new water mains along Oathall Road in Haywards Heath began on Monday, January 8.

“For the safety of the public and our work force, we have closed Oathall Road to through traffic only between the Scrace Bridge Roundabout junction, to south of the junction with Oathall Avenue.

“We know how frustrating road works can be, and following concerns raised by the community during the first couple of weeks we have decided to accelerate the scheme by moving to a seven day working week.

“This has been agreed with West Sussex Highways and will start from January 27. Weekend working hours will be from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

“I would like to apologise for the disruption but hope motorists and the local community understand the need for this essential scheme and the long term benefits it will deliver.”

Further information and regular updates on the project can be found at corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/oathallroad

