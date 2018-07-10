Concern for missing Burgess Hill girl last seen in Brighton

Have you seen missing Megan?

Police are concerned for missing teenager Megan Bishop from Burgess Hill.

Megan, 15, was last seen in Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

She is white, 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with very long straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white vest top, black leggings and camouflage Nike trainers, although she may have changed clothes since.

It is believed Megan could still be in the Brighton area.

If you have any information on Megan’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1675 of 08/07.