Concern for missing East Grinstead woman

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old woman missing from her East Grinstead home.

Joanne Sutton has been missing from her home in Merlin Way, East Grinstead, since she went out at 11am on Friday (16 February).

Police believe she is on foot, and may be using footpaths nearby.

She is described by police as white, 5ft 5ins, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

When she left home she was wearing a cream cardigan and black leggings, and carrying a white handbag and a red walking stick, police said.

A spokesman said: “She has recently been unwell and police and family would like public help to find her as soon as possible.”

Anyone who sees Joanne is asked to contact the police right away by calling 101, or online, quoting serial 523 of 16/02.