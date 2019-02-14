Concern for missing Haywards Heath teenager – have you seen her?

Police are concerned for a missing Haywards Heath teenager.

Kaya King, 16, has been missing from her home in Twineham, near Haywards Heath, since Monday (February 11), police said.

Kaya King.' Picture: Sussex Police

She was seen in Burgess Hill on Tuesday (February 12).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Kaya is believed to still be in the Mid Sussex area. She is white, 5ft, slim with blonde mid length hair but it is unknown what she might be wearing.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 919 of 10/02.”

