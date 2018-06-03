Concern for missing Horsham teenager

Police are searching for a teenager who is missing from Horsham.

The 18-year-old Luke Webb was last seen in the town about 11.30am on Friday and police are concerned for his welfare.

Luke is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of very slim build, with short mousy brown hair.

He has a scar on his left wrist and another small scar under his eye.

It is unknown what he is wearing, however he is believed to be carrying a large blue holdall with wheels.

Anyone with any information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 849 of 02/06.