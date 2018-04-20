Concern for missing Hurstpierpoint man

Police are growing concerned for missing Cameron Kalani from Hurstpierpoint.

Cameron, 40, was last seen at his Hurstpierpoint home around 6pm yesterday, police said.

He is white, 6ft 3in, of slim build, wih black hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing dark denim jeans and a dark khaki t-shirt, police said.

It is believed he could still be in the local area and it is not believed he has access to a mobile phone.

If anyone sees Cameron or has any information thye can call 101 quoting reference 419 of 20/04.