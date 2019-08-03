Concern for missing man from Haywards Heath

Police are growing concerned for a missing man from Haywards Heath, whose disappearance is ‘incredibly out of character’.

Christopher Mason was last seen at his place of work on Sydney Road at 5pm on Monday (July 29). He was seen to walk to the railway station.

Police said the 38-year-old told his colleagues he was meeting someone in Crawley. However he didn’t attend work for the rest of the week and has not been seen since.

Chris had recently moved to Haywards Heath from out of the county and does not know many people in the area, police added.

Detective sergeant Kate Witt said: “This is incredibly out of character for Chris who is very reliable. His family and friends are becoming very worried about due to his lack of contact.

“Have you Chris in the Haywards Heath or Crawley area this week?”

He is white, around 6ft, muscular with short brown hair and stubble. He left work in a suit.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online or on 101 quoting 843 of 31/07