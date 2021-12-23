Concern for missing Newick woman
A 65-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Newick.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 9:16 am
According to police, Vivienne left her home at 9.30am yesterday (Wednesday, December 22) and it is believed she was driving a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec.
She is described by police as slim, 5’6”, with brown hair and a scar on her forehead. It is possible she was wearing a long dark puffer jacket or coat.
Police say officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call us on 999 and quote serial 1131 of 22/12.