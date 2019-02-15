Concern for missing teenager – have you seen her?

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from near Haywards Heath.

Sixteen-year-old Kaya King was last seen at her home in Twineham on Monday (February 11) and was seen in Burgess Hill on Tuesday (February 12) – according to Sussex Police

Have you seen missing Kaya King?

She is believed to still be in the Mid Sussex area.

Kaya is described as white, 5ft, and slim with blonde mid length hair but police say it is unknown what she might be wearing.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 919 of 10/02.