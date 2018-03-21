Concern over jobs as Carpetright looks at closures

Carpetright, which has 15 stores across Sussex, is looking to close under-performing stores and restructure its business, according to national media.

No details have yet emerged as to which stores are being looked at, but the company has more than 400 across the UK.

Carpetright says it is exploring various financial arrangements in a bid to secure its position in the market-place.

But it also emphasised that it was business as usual, especially in the busy run up to Easter.

It also said it will be in close contact with staff over future plans.

Carpetright has stores in: Bognor Regis, Brighton, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Hastings, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Hove, Lewes, Littlehampton, Newhaven, Worthing.