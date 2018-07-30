Concerns over fly-tipping after mattress left outside Haywards Heath charity shop

A Lindfield resident has raised concerns over fly-tipping after spotting items left outside a charity shop.

Sue Phipps, of Chestnuts Close, Lindfield, spotted the items outside Cancer Research UK in South Road, Haywards Heath, yesterday (July 29).

She told the Middy: “I passed the Cancer Research shop in South Road, Hayward’s Heath, earlier today and a very irresponsible person had dumped a double mattress and other unsellable items outside the door of the shop in the pouring rain.

“I think this should be broadcast as the charity will have to get rid of it somehow.”

The Middy has approached the charity shop for a comment.

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk

