Council gives grants to businesses

Small businesses are being invited to apply for small grants which will help them to grow.

One of the companies to benefit from a micro business grant last year was Haywards Heath based Aquapax.

Aquapax produce natural water with a near perfect pH balance, that is packaged in renewable paper cartons. It applied for a micro business grant in 2017 to raise the profile of their brand with a targeted digital marketing campaign.

The campaign enabled Aquapax to secure formal supply agreements with The Kia Oval, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, and a contract to be the official on course water for the Dunhill Masters International Golf Championship.

“Mid Sussex is one of the strongest local economies in the country but we’re keen to do more to support businesses and economic growth,” said councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Mid Sussex District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources and economic growth.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/businessgrants.