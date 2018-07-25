Council leader praises Burgess Hill cricket fun day event

St Andrews Cricket Club in Burgess Hill hosted its cricket fun day for the community on Sunday.

The event has since been praised by Burgess Hill Town Council leader councillor Pru Moore.

She told the Middy: “This year was even better than the last one. We have a very close link with our Bangladeshi community, they are such fun to work with, love cricket with a passion and are so happy to share their food and culture with us.”

The event at the cricket club in Leylands Road was officially opened by Burgess Hill mayor Chris Cherry.

It was the same format as last year’s event – Shabash Shabash team v St Andrews.

In the morning the All Stars played the Bangladeshi juniors in a fun match then this was followed by the ‘serious stuff’.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Last year Shabash soundly beat St Andrews so this was the opportunity to even the score.

“St Andrews did this in great style winning by four overs. As the captain excitedly claimed ‘We Shabashed them!’

“Of course the day was not just about cricket but about our community as a whole.

“There is nothing better than sharing a love of sport, good food and families having fun.

“The event was fully supported and sponsored by the town council, trustees of the Sidney West and both cricket teams.”

Burgess Hill students treated to fun day after tragic deaths of friends

Burgess Hill market traders thank public for ‘huge support’

Councillors concerned about decision to remove night care staff at flats