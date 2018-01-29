Council proposes change to grant funding

West Sussex County Council is proposing to change its approach to grant funding to voluntary and community groups from 2018/19.

Current arrangements for grant funding are complex and varied.

There are three member funds: Members’ Big Society Fund, Community Initiative Fund, and Small Grants Fund.

Challenges of complexity, risks of duplication, lack of consistency and reducing budgets have resulted in a new approach being proposed to be adopted.

WSCC hope to streamline the three grant pots, moving to one, which will reduce confusion about the funds available.

They propose to move to an online crowdfunding model where they will pledge support to projects from a single funding pot, alongside others who may wish to contribute to the projects.

People can find out more at a drop in session at Haywards Heath Library on February 20, or call 03302224525.