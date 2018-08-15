Council responds to ‘shocking’ fly-tipping incident in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex District Council has responded to a fly-tipping incident in Haywards Heath describing it as ‘shocking’.

Clean-up crews were alerted to the incident in Eastern Road just before 9pm last Tuesday (August 7).

A resident told the Middy that a white pick-up truck had ‘loaded its rubbish in the middle of the road and drove off’.

Sussex Police is now investigating the incident.

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery, said: “It’s shocking that some people have so little regard for their local environment.

“Our clean-up crews were dispatched to remove this waste and they filled two van loads with the amount that was dumped in the middle of Eastern Road.

“Some private companies offer collections of waste from home improvements and it is important that residents check any company they employ is licensed to carry and dispose of waste.

“The Environment Agency website has a record of all registered waste carriers and would be a good starting point.

“Fly-tipping is an anti-social act that damages our environment, spoils the enjoyment of our towns and countryside and wastes taxpayers’ money. It is a serious offence.”

