Council’s hope for venue but angry residents blame ‘lack of publicity’

At a lively meeting in Burgess Hill, councillors said plans for a community and arts venue in the town had not been buried.

But angry residents blamed ‘poor communication’ from the council and ‘lack of publicity’ that the original plans had gone bust.

We don’t want to lose the vision we had, it was beautiful, there was no doubt about it, it was fit for the 21st century. Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council

The meeting last Wednesday was the first time the venue had been discussed in public since residents voted against paying for it through increased council tax.

The council had asked residents if they supported funding the venue, which was dependent on securing a £5million loan, to be paid back by increasing council tax by £1 a month.

The public vote, which was lost by a majority of 13 votes, was revealed on March 12. Only eight per cent of the town turned out to vote.

At the Annual Town Meeting, which saw some angry members of the audience shouting, the council said it was ‘exploring new funding options’ for the £6.9million venue, which was to replace Martlets Hall.

Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, said people ‘did pick up on the vote’.

“We were out in public places and did what was required of us,” she said.

“The vote was disappointing – where did the interest go?

“Every resident’s household was leafletted, I had ten people come in and tell me they did not receive one so we went back and checked that road.

“Only eight per cent turned out to vote which was disappointing compared to the 6,000 signatures we had in favour of the venue.

“We don’t want to lose the vision we had, it was beautiful, there was no doubt about it, it was fit for the 21st century.”

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani also said the council had information on its website and social media pages telling people about the vote.

Councillor Andrew Barrett-Miles said the steering group had agreed to continue with the project: “We felt morally obliged to as the majority of people were in favour of the venue.

“We are planning to meet again in the third week of May to see what to do next.

“The push is to deliver a community and performance venue for the people of Burgess Hill as soon as we possibly can.”

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk