Council seeks food vendors for Haywards Heath Town Day

This year’s Haywards Heath Town Day will be welcoming the RAF Falcons Display Team.

The event takes place at Victoria Park on Saturday, September 8.

In line with the event Haywards Heath Town Council is looking for a range of local food vendors to attend on the day.

People who are interested and wish for more information can contact the town council on 01444 455694.

