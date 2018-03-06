Council tax to rise in Mid Sussex by 3.2 per cent, budget reveals

Mid Sussex District Council approved its Corporate Plan and Budget for 2018/19 at a meeting of Full Council last Wednesday.

Council tax will rise by 3.2 per cent in 2018/19, an increase of £4.95 per year for an average Band D property, less than 10p per week.

The council said demand for public services has ‘never been higher’ and comes at a time when local authority income from the Government has ‘reduced dramatically’.

In 2010, the district council received £6.4 million in funding from the Government towards the provision of public services, which has reduced year-on-year to zero in 2018, the council said.

Garry Wall, leader of MSDC, said: “In a changing world we need to ensure the services we provide are flexible and able to adapt to future demands.

“In recent years we have been able to freeze council tax for five years in a row but it’s important that we don’t stand still.

“Our local services are highly valued and we must protect them but we also need investment if we are to ensure our communities can grow and look to the district council with confidence.

“Council tax will rise by 3.2 per cent this year and the increase will help us to invest in vital projects that address local priorities and make a positive difference to residents and businesses across the district. Even with the rise we will remain the third lowest tax authority in Sussex.

“Over the next 12 months we will be working to develop the local economy to ensure jobs are available for local people and that Mid Sussex is a place where companies choose to invest.

“Our Wellbeing team will be working in the community to help people make healthy lifestyle choices and we’ll be improving our local playgrounds and investing in our leisure centres to make sure we have great facilities to help people stay fit and active.

“We will be supporting the delivery of affordable homes to help future generations to stay in the area and we will continue to provide long-term funding for the voluntary sector organisations that do so much for the local community.

“It’s never easy setting a Corporate Plan and Budget for the year ahead but we are determined to provide the best range of services we can.

“It’s vitally important that we continue to plan for the long-term, invest wisely and focus our resources on the things that matter most to local people.”

The Corporate Plan and Budget focusses on the protecting frontline services, investing in key projects, continuing support for the voluntary sector and providing residents with excellent value for money.